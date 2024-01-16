Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Biophytis Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $9.02.
Biophytis Company Profile
