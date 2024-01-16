BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

