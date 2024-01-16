BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) versus Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Critical Contrast

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Nocturne Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $161.76 million 4.73 -$139.80 million ($2.37) -7.33 Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A

Nocturne Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -66.04% -12.70% -10.26% Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Nocturne Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BioLife Solutions and Nocturne Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Nocturne Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Nocturne Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.