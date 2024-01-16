Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $196.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.23 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 515,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.49. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

