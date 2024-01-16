Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 202,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,093. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

