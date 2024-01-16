Benchmark Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Hold

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

