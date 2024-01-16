Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,662 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 520.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.