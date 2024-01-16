Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.