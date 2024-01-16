Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $182.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.