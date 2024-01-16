Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

