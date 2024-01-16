Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

