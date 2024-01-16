Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 211.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

LOW stock opened at $218.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

