Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.99. 5,182,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,611. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $439.80. The firm has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

