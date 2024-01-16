Barclays Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $33.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

VECO traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 393,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.95.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

