Barclays Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,627. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $247,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

