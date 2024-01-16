Barclays Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $26.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.66. Couchbase has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,837 shares of company stock worth $4,538,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

