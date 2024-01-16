Barclays Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $10.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Repay Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 269,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,391. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.73 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 14.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repay

In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Repay by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Repay by 10.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

