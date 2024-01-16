Barclays Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $105.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. 113,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,840.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,840.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,228 shares of company stock valued at $27,565,536. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

