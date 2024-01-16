Barclays Cuts McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $71.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

MKC traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,101. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.