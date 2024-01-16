Banner (BANR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 17th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banner Price Performance

BANR opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Banner has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Banner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banner by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banner by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

