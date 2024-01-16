Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.84. 178,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,552. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

