Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Genus Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 2.1% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 473,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,657. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMO shares. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

