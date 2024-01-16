Bank of America Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$50.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTS. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.27.

Get Fortis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Trading Down 0.5 %

FTS stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.19. The company had a trading volume of 213,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.89. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$49.82 and a 12 month high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.1624222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.