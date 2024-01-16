Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 126.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,142 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,765. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

