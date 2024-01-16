BancFirst (BANF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in BancFirst by 13.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

