BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 96.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. 630,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

