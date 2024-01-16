Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $193.52 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002694 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023501 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005486 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,383,896.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.