B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Position Cut by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,250 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 831.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,795,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.