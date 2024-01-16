AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 510,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

AVITA Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 74.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AVITA Medical

In other news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $30,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,712.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $42,198. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,187,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 414.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 364,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

