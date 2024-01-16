Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

