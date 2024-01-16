AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,975 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $71.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,640.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,623.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,552.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

