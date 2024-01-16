Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.15.

Shares of ADSK opened at $242.44 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

