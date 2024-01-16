Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Booking comprises approximately 1.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $10.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,491.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,006. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,314.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,103.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,268.36 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

