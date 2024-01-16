Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 27,800 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,749. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

