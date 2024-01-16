Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases 2,200 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mobileye Global comprises 1.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 914,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,525,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.83, a PEG ratio of 84.56 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

