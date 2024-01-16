Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 1.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

DexCom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 645,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,978. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

