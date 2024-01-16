Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $13.73 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 7.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Vipshop worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 849,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,399. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

