Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,999,000 after buying an additional 2,229,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,412,000. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 516,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 88,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,138. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

View Our Latest Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.