Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 46,800 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 9.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.57. 481,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

