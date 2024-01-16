Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,700 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 127.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.05. 42,004,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,342,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

