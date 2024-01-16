Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 396,079 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,197,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

