Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 7.4%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.46. 325,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 759,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

