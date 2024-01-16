ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.18.

ARM stock opened at 70.00 on Tuesday. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 78.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is 64.94.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

