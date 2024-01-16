Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 128,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 259,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

