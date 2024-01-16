Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,921. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $257.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

