Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 4.5% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.33. 1,152,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,331. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $257.21. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

