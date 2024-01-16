Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock Position Raised by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Argan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Argan by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Argan by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Argan had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

