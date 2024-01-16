Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.84. 305,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $120.99.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

