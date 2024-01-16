ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.80.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Up 0.1 %

ARCB stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.44. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.