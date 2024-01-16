Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

ABR opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

